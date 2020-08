Herd-immunity is not a solution to Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation.

More than 785,000 people in the world have now died with the disease, while over 22.2 million cases have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than half are in three countries - with 11.6 million cases in the United States, Brazil and India.

Dr Mike Ryan, from the World Health Organisation, says so-called 'herd immunity' is not the answer to the pandemic.................