Detectives given three more days to question nine people

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have been granted further extensions by the Court to question nine people who were arrested across Northern Ireland on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The Court granted a further 72 hours detention from 5.00am on Thursday, August 20th for the 7 men and 2 women, aged between 26 and 50 years, who were arrested as part of Operation Arbacia.

Meanwhile, a solicitor representing one of the Derry men arrested says the operation was a joint MI5 PSNI operation.