Cultural venues can operate as before – Government

Museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries can continue to operate under the new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19

The government has issued a clarification amidst confusion over the latest restrictions.

It says that these venues can continue to operate where physical distancing and all other protective measures can continue to be maintained.

That's been welcomed by An Grianan Theatre Director Patricia McBride.

She says there was genuine confusion earlier this week.............

Meanwhile, Junior Minister Josepha Madigan has admitted there's been a 'lack of synergy' in the government messaging around Covid 19.

She says it's important that departments and ministers talk to each other to improve communications to the public..................