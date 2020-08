Donegal County Council says in light of the government advice issued this week, the Community Call facility is still available for people who need assistance.

The council is urging people over 70, and the medically vulnerable, to continue to meet up with people and to get outside for exercise, but to limit their movements and ensure they maintain distance.

The Community Call team can be contacted at 1800-928982, or through the Council's website, www.donegalcoco.ie.