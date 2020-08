There are calls for infrastructural needs in Dungloe to be addressed urgently.

An audit of footpaths and road in the town has been carried out by the community in conjunction with Donegal County Council which identified various needs in the town centre and in particular the Carnmore Road area.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says its important that people of all levels of mobility can travel around the town with ease.........