Two more people with COVID-19 have died here.

It brings the death toll to 1,775, while 54 new cases have been recorded today.

There have been 552 new confirmed cases since Saturday, with 27,547 total infections since the outbreak began.

19 of today's cases are located in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and 22 across 13 counties, including Donegal.