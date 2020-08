Letterkenny can, for the first time, apply for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The scheme has been expanded to allow an additional 41 towns with populations of over 10,000 apply for funding specifically for Covid-related measures.

Letterkenny can now apply for up to €40,000 funding.

The number of applications that Local Authorities can submit for other smaller towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000 people under the scheme has also been increased.