Rossnowlagh whale stranding largest of its kind in Ireland – IWDG

The live stranding of Northern Bottlenose Whales at Rossnowlagh Beach today is said to be the largest of its species ever in Ireland.
Up to 8 whales were discovered on the beach this morning.
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say first aid is being provided to the species which are said to be in a distressed state with a high breathing rate.
At this early stage the cause of the stranding is unknown but CEO of IWDG, Simon Berrow, says acoustic trauma is a possibility.
IWDG CEO Simon Berrow discuss the options to respond to today's live mass stranding of Northern Bottlenose Whales in Rossknowlagh, Co Donegal.https://vimeo.com/449315673
Posted by Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on Wednesday, 19 August 2020