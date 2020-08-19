Rossnowlagh whale stranding largest of its kind in Ireland – IWDG

By
News Highland
-

The live stranding of Northern Bottlenose Whales at Rossnowlagh Beach today is said to be the largest of its species ever in Ireland.

Up to 8 whales were discovered on the beach this morning.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say first aid is being provided to the species which are said to be in a distressed state with a high breathing rate.

At this early stage the cause of the stranding is unknown but CEO of IWDG, Simon Berrow, says acoustic trauma is a possibility.

IWDG CEO Simon Berrow discuss the options to respond to today's live mass stranding of Northern Bottlenose Whales in Rossknowlagh, Co Donegal.https://vimeo.com/449315673

Posted by Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

 

