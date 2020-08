It was a good day for Donegal jockey's on Tuesday with Dylan Browne McMonagle and Luke McAteer taking winners at Roscommon.

McMonagle won the 4.40 on Snapraeterea for trainer Joseph O'Brien at 5/4.

McAteer won the last race of the day on 15/2 shot Milford Sound for trainer James Barrett.

It's a sixth win of the year McAteer and a fourteenth for McMonagle.