New deal at Derry for Declan Devine

Derry City boss Declan Devine has agreed a 12-month contract extension.

The deal was agreed on Tuesday afternoon with Chairman Philip O’Doherty.

Devine’s contract was due to expire at the end of October.

Declan told derrycityfc.net he was delighted to commit his future to Derry City.

“I said recently that I set out to do a job here and I intended to see it through and I’m delighted to have the trust of the Chairman and the Board.”

“I love managing Derry City and along with the rest of the management team we have put so much work into moving the club forward.”

“There is still much more to be done but we are intent on building a team and a club that is capable of challenging with the best of them.”

“I want to thank Philip and the Board for their trust and assure Derry City supporters that as a group we will do everything in our power to bring success to the Brandywell.”