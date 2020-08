A live stranding of a group of Northern Bottlenose Whales has been discovered at Rossnowlagh beach today.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say the whales found this morning are all alive with some in the water and the remainder on the beach.

The group is providing first aid to the species which are said to be in a distressed state with a high breathing rate.

The National Parks and Wildlife and Donegal County Council are en route to assess the situation.