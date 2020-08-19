Institute’s appeal against relegation rejected

Institute’s appeal against relegation from the Irish Premiership has been rejected by the Irish FA.

With seven games remaining, Uefa’s mathematical formula was used to decide the final places in the table as football was suspended.

That determined the Derry sides fate and subsequently an appeal was submitted.

Stute felt it was unfair and that if football was played they could have avoided the drop to the Championship.

The Irish FA say the Northern Ireland Football League had "an unenviable task" of trying to find a solution.