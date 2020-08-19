Donegal GAA Chairman puzzled by ‘Behind Closed Doors’ decision

The GAA has called for evidence to be presented to explain the Government's decision to ban all spectators from sporting events until at least the 13th of September.

Up until now 200 people were allowed be part of an outdoor sporting event, which meant that a small number of GAA supporters could attend matches.

Matches are back behind closed doors, and outdoor training is limited to groups of no more than fifteen.

The GAA have invited Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and NPHET to meet with their COVID-19 Advisory Group as soon as possible.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes, Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath says they are puzzled by the decision and more discussions need to take place....