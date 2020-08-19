Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team in place ahead of Storm Ellen

Donegal County Council say their Severe Weather Assessment Team are reviewing the approaching Storm Ellen and will continue to monitor local conditions as it tracks over Ireland tonight.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warning for unseasonably wet and windy weather for Donegal, valid from 9pm tonight until 6pm on Saturday.

Donegal County Council is asking the public to be vigilant with regards to falling trees and debris. Heavy rain may overwhelm drains and gullies leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages.

Sea surges are forecasted along the coast of up to 0.5 m which will occur during a period of very high astronomical spring tides. The public are being asked to be extra vigilant along coastal areas and to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’. Caravans, camper vans and tents should not be used in exposed coastal areas.

The Council is asking property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding to be vigilant.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during stormy weather and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians and to be mindful of the risk of falling trees and windblown debris. Garden furniture and play items such as trampolines should be removed to secure storage or secured so as to prevent them being blown away and becoming a hazard to road users and members of the public.

There is also a risk of power outages and the public are being asked to be prepared and to check on elderly or vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm.

Donegal County Councils Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and all Council Services are in a state of readiness as is the norm.

The Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.