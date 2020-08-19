Big European night ahead for Keith Cowan

It's another massive week for Donegal man Keith Cowan who is preparing for a first European game in his soccer career.

Having joined Glentoran towards the end of last year, ending a second stint with Finn Harps, Cowan enjoyed Irish Cup success, signed a new contract with the Belfast side and is now focused on a Europa League qualifying preliminary round tie against HB Torshavin (Faroe Islands).

The game is Thursday evening at the Oval in Belfast and Cowan hopes home advantage will play a role in helping them to win.

Keith has been speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the game...