Work to start on LYIT extension in the first quarter of 2021

Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of next year.

LYIT President Paul Hannigan says it's a vital project

LYIT warmly welcomes the government’s decision to proceed with the Higher Education Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme. The programme will provide the Institute with a new 5,066m2 building on the Letterkenny campus. The building will comprise a new state of the art library, computer laboratories, classrooms, lecture theatre, staff office accommodation and extended dining facilities.

The new facilities will support government policy to enhance capacity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and will provide the Institute with the physical infrastructure to support students in a modern, purpose-built environment.

This development represents a significant enhancement to LYIT facilities and will support future growth, as it transitions to a Technological University in partnership with Institute of Technology Sligo and Galway Mayo Institute of Technology.

The building will be delivered under Project Ireland 2040 in a partnership including LYIT, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA).

Planning Permission for the development was granted by Donegal County Council on 20 April 2020.

LYIT will welcome 4,500 students in September 2020, with all full-time programmes scheduled to commence on Monday 28th September.