The quarter final line in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship was completed on Monday evening as defending Champions Trillick had a five point win over Galbally.

Simon Garrity scored Trillick's goal just seven minutes into their 1-9 to 0-7 victory.

Trillick will now play Killyclogher in the quarters finals at the end of the month.

Manager Nigel Seaney says Galbally gave them a tough night...