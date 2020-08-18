Prudential Financial issues statement in response to Pramerica job fears

In response to concerns raised yesterday over fears job cuts were to be announced at Pramerica in Letterkenny, the company says it regularly evaluates strategic opportunities for its businesses and operations, including internationally.

A conference call was held yesterday afternoon with employees.

In a statement Prudential Financial also say they do not comment on potential business transactions.

They added that there is no set timeline for wide scale re-entry to the workplace in Letterkenny at this point.