Donegal woman falls victim to smishing scam

A Donegal woman has lost a substantial amount of money after falling victim to a smishing scam.

Gardai in Milford are investigating the incident which occurred on Saturday between 4pm and 7:30pm.

The woman received an SMS informing her that her bank account had been frozen.

She subsequently received a phone call instructing her to insert her card into a card reader which resulted in funds being withdrawn from her account.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson is again reminding people to never disclose personal details over the phone or online: