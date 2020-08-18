Covid-19 restrictions being tightened as number of cases grows

Indoor gatherings will be limited to six people from three different households in new measures to be announced by the government.

It's after a meeting of the cabinet.

A far more significant cabinet meeting than perhaps many were expecting, with one government source saying that not all were happy with the recommendations from NPHET.

The Chief Medical Officers concerns about house parties look set to be tackled, with indoor gatherings set to be limited to 6 people from three households.

However it's understood events such as weddings and church services will be exempt from this.

NPHET recommended that all sporting events take place behind closed doors - currently 200 people can go to matches.

While people from different households will be asked to wear face coverings if they are travelling in the same vehicle together.

Anyone who is working from home will be asked to continue to do so.