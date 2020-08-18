Conor Dunne joins Donegal Ultra 555 line up

Former professional cyclist Conor Dunne has confirmed he will compete in this month's Donegal Ultra 555.

Dunne, a broadcaster with the Global Cycling Network, will take his bike and camera to the north west to take on the solo challenge around the ultra which is five hundred and 55 kilometres around the coast and county of Donegal.

Dunne competed professionally between 2014 and 2019 for the An Post–Chain Reaction, JLT–Condor, Aqua Blue Sport and Israel Cycling Academy teams.

He competed on the Giro d’Italia in 2019 and the Vuelta a Espana in 2017.

This years event was moved from June to Friday 28th August because of the Covid restrictions.

The line up also includes the Everesting world record holder Ronan McLaughlin.