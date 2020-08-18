Concern expressed at clearout of Inishtrahull cottages

Concerns have been raised over the clearing out of keeper's cottages on Inishtrahull Island.

Its reported a number of items of furniture were burnt on the island off Malin Head under the direction of The Commissioners of Irish Lights.

Danny McLaughlin is administrator of a private Facebook group dedicated to the island, he says many of the items are of historical significance:

Robert McCabe, Director of Coastal Operations with Irish Lights, has given reassurances that every effort is being made to preserve the properties and develop them for an alternative use: