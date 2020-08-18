Arkle Resources secure funding to continue Inishowen gold dig

Arkle Resources say the latest shares placing will fully fund their planned sampling and drilling campaigns through to the end of 2021 at the site near Carndonagh, and also at its site by the Mine River in Wicklow.

The company is also drilling for zinc at a site in County Limerick.

Arkle says the Inishowen Gold Project is highly prospective for mesothermal gold mineralisation.

They are the first company to drill for gold in the area and say they've had encouraging results.

The initial discovery was made in in early 2016, while further progress was reported in June 2016 and September 2017.