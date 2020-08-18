190 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic

One Covid-19 related death and 190 more cases have been confirmed this evening.

It means the number of people who've contracted the virus here stands at 27,499, while the death toll now stands at 1,775. None of today's new cases are in Donegal.

We're being warned to be "extra careful" about social distancing, even if it's friends or family we're meeting.

62 per cent of positive tests recorded in the last fortnight have been linked to close contacts with a confirmed case.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says the risk of spread at social gatherings should not be underestimated..............

Meanwhile, the Stormont Executive will meet on Thursday to decide if pandemic restrictions need to be reintroduced in Northern Ireland.

Health officials there are warning of a "strong and striking increase" in Covid-19 infections.

41 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the North, and one more patient with the disease has died.

The North's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride says local lockdowns and limits on people gathering are on the table.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.

There has now been a total of 1,775 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 17th August, the HPSC has been notified of 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,499* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

76 are men / 111 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

48 in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare and the rest of the 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus.

“To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play it’s part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.”