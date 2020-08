Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the Education Minister Peter Weir’s announcement that grading of GCSE exams will be based solely on teacher assessments, and has urged him to bring forward solutions to the A-Level grading crisis.

Ms Mullan, a member of the Stormont Education Committee says the professional judgment of teachers should be respected and implemented.

That's been echoed by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, the SDLP Education Spokesperson in the assembly................