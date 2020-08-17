Water tanker in place as Irish Water repairs burst in Carrigart

People in Carrigart and surrounding areas are without water again today.

Irish Water has confirmed that a tanker is in place to provide an alternative water supply.

Repairs to a burst water main are continuing and are estimated to be complete by 6pm this evening.

Homeowners are being advised to boil any water obtained from the tanker before consumption.

The utility says every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker / bowser, and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected.

However as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use.