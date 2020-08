Detectives in Derry have charged two men in relation to an assault in the Duddy’s Court area of the city.

A 21 year old man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and using disorderly behaviour.

A 22 year old man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, using disorderly behaviour and possession of a class A controlled drug.

They are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court later.