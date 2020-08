Two clerical changes have been announced in the Diocese of Raphoe by Bishop Alan McGuckian.

Dr Niall Coll returns to the diocese after spending 19 years lecturing in Belfast to become Parish Priest in Ballintra, while MOnsignor Kevin Gillespie, administrator of St Eunan's Cathedral will also become administrator in Glenswilly and Templedouglas.

Meanwhile, Rev Jonathan Flood, Chaplain of St Eunan's College in Letterkenny will also serve as curate in Glenswilly.