TD says Leaving results algorithm must be reconsidered

The Department of Education is being urged to rethink the plan for predictive grading that's replacing the leaving cert this year.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello says Ireland needs to learn from the mistakes made in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

280-thousand students there had their A-levels reduced by one grade or more from predicted results by an algorithm, while the Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled from summer recess to discuss the issue.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello says confusion must be avoided...........