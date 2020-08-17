Strabane councillor questions plan for new Lidl store

Concerns have been raised that plans for a new Lidl superstore in Strabane could come at the expense of over 50 jobs.

Plans have been submitted for the development which includes the creation of 10 new jobs to replace four existing retail units at Strabane Shopping Park where in total, over 50 people are employed.

Local Councillor Raymond Barr says while investment in the town is to be welcomed, it defeats the purpose when it comes with a cost.

He says many people employed at the retail park have been left facing the unknown...............