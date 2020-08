The mother of missing Scottish man Michael Paul Ridge says he may have travelled to Donegal.

The 32 year old, who has connections in Creeslough, was last seen attending an appointment in Rutherglen, Scotland on Monday.

He is described as 5ft 10in in height, of a stocky build and clean shaven.

Michael's mother Bernadette Ridge told the Nine til Noon Show there is a possibility he could be in the North West...........