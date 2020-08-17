North’s Education Minister announces u-turn on A-Level grading

The North's Education Minister has announced a u-turn on the controversial grading of A-Levels.

Thousands of students across the region were marked down due to an algorithm used by the exams regulator, with some missing out on a University place.

Peter Weir has now confirmed that students will be awarded the higher of the grade submitted by their school or the grade calculated by the exams body.

He has also agreed that the grading of GCSE's due on Thursday will be based solely on teachers assessments.

The SDLP's Education Spokesperson, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says today is a win for young people: