Its emerged that the Bunbeg Coast Guard was delayed in launching over the weekend due to access to the pier being blocked.

On Saturday afternoon its believed two people got into difficulty off the coast of West Donegal however, when tasked to the scene the Bunbeg Coast Guard had to wait 5 minutes before launching as parked vehicles blocked the pier.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says it could've been a life or death situation...........