56 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 27, 313.

No new deaths have been reported.

Of the cases notified today, 26 are Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.