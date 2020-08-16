Tommy Hughes sets world record at Danny McDaid 15k race

Former Irish Olympic marathon runner Tommy Hughes smashed the over-60s world record for running a 15k race on Sunday morning.

The Derry runner finished the Danny McDaid 15k event which was hosted by Letterkenny AC in 51 minutes 30 seconds.

His time was three minutes and two seconds faster than the previous record set by Cees Stolwijk of the Netherlands in 2013.

It is not the first time Hughes has set a world record, last October, he and his son Eoin became the Guinness world record marathon holders for the fastest father and son.

Tommy ran the Frankfurt Marathon in 2:27.52 while Eoin set a personal best of 2:31.20.

The 15k itself was won by Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC in a time of 48 minutes and 47 seconds with Springwell Running Club's Ciara Toner the first female home in a time of 56 minutes and 42 seconds.

