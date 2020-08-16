Taoiseach deeply concerned about large number of Covid-19 cases

The Taoiseach said he's deeply concerned about large number Covid-19 cases reported yesterday.

200 infections were recorded yesterday, the highest in one day since the beginning of May.

On his Twitter account Micheal Martin said the figures were "deeply concerning" adding that he had discussed the evolving situation with the Tánaiste, Green Party Leader, Health Minister and acting Chief Medical Officer.

He said the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team will "continue to monitor the situation closely".