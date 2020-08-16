Reaction from MacCumhaills and Glenfin’s draw in Donegal SFC

MacCumhaills and Glenfin had to settle for a point a piece after Gerard Ward scored a free deep into injury time in their Donegal Senior Football Championship clash.

In what was an entertaining tie, the sides were level a total of nine times and finished on on 1-13 each.

Both sides remain unbeaten in the Championship to date and have their eyes firmly set on a Quarter Final place.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with MacCumhaills manager Paul Rouse...

Ryan also got the thoughts of Glenfin's Daniel McGlynn...