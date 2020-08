Derry City manager Declan Devine believes there are positives and negatives to take from his side's 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Saturday evening.

Ibrahim Meite penalty on 30 minutes gave the Candystripes the lead before Ryan Brennan header home the equaliser 16 minutes from time.

Derry pushed for a winner and Adam Hammill thought he'd won it for Declan Devine's side but he was denied by the woodwork

Declan Devine gave his thoughts to Kevin McLaughlin after the game...