Its believed a missing Glasgow man may have travelled to Donegal.

Police in Scotland are appealing for information after Michael Paul Ridge who has connections in Creeslough, was last seen attending an appointment in Rutherglen on Monday August 10th.

He is described as 5ft 10in in height, of a stocky build and clean shaven.

The 32 year old was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white Armani jumper with a large black logo and stripe across the front, navy jeans and trainers.

Sergeant Thomas Cairns from Rutherglen Police says Michael's family have not had any contact from him since Sunday last and they have become increasingly concerned.