Kilcar have picked up their second win in this year's Championship after they defeated Glenswilly 4-24 to 1-10 in Towney on Sunday Afternoon.

The four goals came from Mark McHugh, Conor Doherty and Patrick McBrearty before Shaun Gallagher was unfortunate to have the ball rebound off him and into his own net.

John McNulty spoke with Peter Campbell, after the game...