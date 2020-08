Since League of Ireland Premier Division Football returned Finn Harps are still with a point or a win.

On Saturday afternoon they lost 1-0 to Bohemians at Finn Park with Dan Grant scoring the games only goal in the first half.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan who was given a red card in the game told Chris Ashmore he couldn't fault his sides effort today and in recent weeks but Bohs were deserving winners...