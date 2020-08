Four Masters gave themselves a senior championship lifeline on Saturday as they beat Dungloe 4-10 to 1-14 in a huge relegation battle at Tir Chonaill Park.

The four goals from Patrick Reid (2), Jamie Crawford and Leo Hugh means their first win of the championship with a round to play, could keep them at senior level for next year.

After the game Peter Campbell spoke with Four Masters Barry Dunnion who said the win is a huge boost for the team...