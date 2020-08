The draw has been made for the fourth round of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

St Eunans v St Michael's

Dungloe v Killybegs

Ardara v Bundoran

Termon v St Nauls

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill

Milford v Four Masters

Glenfin v Kilcar

Gaoth Dobhair v MacCumhaills

All games to be played next Sunday afternoon st 3pm.