Donegal Junior League Results 16/08/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Keadue Rovers 3 v 1 Cranford United

Kildrum Tigers 2 v 1 Cappry Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 v 3 Castlefin Celtic

Milford United 1 v 2 Bonagee United

The win for Castlefin Celtic moves them joint top with Kilmacrennan Celtic who have one game left after today unlike Castlefin.

If Kilmacrennan lose that then Cappry Rovers can win the title with a win in their final game of the season, if neither get a point, Kildrum Tigers can win the title by winning their final two games.