66 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening.

The Department of Health has reported no new deaths.

Of the 66 confirmed cases, 21 are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow.

The total number of cases in Ireland is now 27,257.