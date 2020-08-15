PSNI investigating serious assault in Derry alley

A man has been hospitalised following what police are describing as a serious assault in Derry.

Detectives at Strand Road say the incident happened in an alleyway in the Stoneburn Place area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.40am police received a report that a man had been attacked and received injuries to his head, neck, arm and leg.

They're urging anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact them at Strand Road, or via the Crimestoppers service.

PSNI Statement in full -

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a serious assault in an alleyway in the Stoneburn Place area of Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 15 August.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 328 15/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/