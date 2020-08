Gerard Ward scored a late free to ensure a share of the spoils between MacCumhaills and Glenfin in the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

In what was an entertaining game the sides finished on 1-13 apiece.

Nathan Gavigan got the goal for the Ballybofey side with Stephen Ward finding the back of the net for Glenfin

The result means both sides still remain unbeaten in this year's championship.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from MacCumhaill Park...