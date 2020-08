An Inishowen Councillor says if water supply problems persist in the vicinity of Clonmany, irish Water should deploy a tanker to ensure supplies.

Irish Water has confirmed that a treatment plant issue has been causing disruptions since yesterday evening, and crews are working to restore supplies as soon as possible.

However, Cllr Albert Doherty says latest indications are that the problems may persist until tomorrow, and that requires an emergency response.............