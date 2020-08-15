Football returns for St Catherine’s on Monday

Donegal League side St. Catherine’s FC in Killybegs say they will return to football this coming Monday.

The club suspended of all activities on Friday as a precautionary measure, as a club member had shown symptoms of Covid-19 but the test returned negative today.

In a club statement, "St Catherine’s FC would like to let everyone know that our member got tested and thankfully the result has returned negative.

The clubs activities will return to normal and adhere to FAI and HSE guidelines from Monday August 17th as the wellbeing of our members and community is paramount in everything we do."