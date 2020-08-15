Finn Harps v Bohemians LIVE on Saturday Sport

Finn Harps play host to Bohemians FC this afternoon with kick off at Finn Park 2pm.

There will be full match commentary with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle on Saturday Sport in association with B&S Credit Union.

Harps will be buoyed by Monday night’s victory over St. Pats in the FAI Cup first round. The club are without a point since the restart, but will be hoping to carry momentum from Monday into tomorrow afternoon’s tie.

Bohs come into the game unbeaten since the restart, including an impressive win over champions Dundalk last weekend.

Confidence will be high in the Gypsies camp as they look to keep the pressure on rivals Shamrock Rovers in first place.

In the four meetings between the sides last season Bohemians came out on top in three games, the most memorable being an eight goal thriller at Dalymount Park won 5-3 by the home side. Harps’ sole victory came in a 1-0 win courtesy of a superb strike from Aussie midfielder and playoff hero Harry Ascroft.

Harps man Karl O’Sullivan told FinnHarps.ie; “Confidence is definitely high after Monday. Obviously we want to get points on the board in the league but a win is always a big lift no matter where it comes from."

"It was good to get the win over Pats having lost to them on the Friday before and we’ll take a lot from that. There’s been a buzz about training in the past couple of days so hopefully we can take that into the Bohs game and get a good result."